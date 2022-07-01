Former health minister Dr Fuad Khan, who challenged Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the United National Congress (UNC) political leadership, received 644 votes—the least in the party’s internal election last Sunday.
According to preliminary figures released by UNC election chairman Ramesh Persad-Maharaj on Tuesday, Persad-Bissessar received the highest number of votes, with 11,556 in total.
Official election results are scheduled to be released today.
Former Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial, who independently contested the post of elections officer, received 1,072 votes.
Former social development minister Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, who battled for the position of party organiser, attained 1,222 votes.
Both were beaten by Don Sylvestor (9,390 votes) and Ravi Ratiram (10,132 votes), who are members of Persad-Bissessar’s “Star” team.
The person to secure the second highest number of votes was Anil Roberts, who was elected the party’s North-East regional representative (10,749 votes).
The majority of members on the “Star” team secured between 9,000 and 10,000-plus votes.
The person with the least votes in the line-up was David Lee, who received 9,232 votes as one of the party’s deputy leaders.
Of the other two deputy leaders, Dr Roodal Moonilal, received 10,049 votes and Jearlean John secured 9,662 votes.
The Express shared with Khan a copy of the preliminary results on Tuesday and he responded via WhatsApp: “They choose their comfort zone. They did not buy the new idea... like what happens to new inventions and innovations in the early stages...”