Khan vs Kamla

THE post of political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) will be contested when the party holds its internal elections later this month.
Dr Fuad Khan has thrown his hat into the ring to contest the post.
For the past 12 years Kamla Persad-Bissessar has held the post of political leader after she defeated party founder Basdeo Panday.
In a brief phone call with CCN TV6 yesterday afternoon, when Khan was asked if he will challenge Persad-Bissessar for the post, he said: “She will not be unopposed” and “It is time we get a leader who serves the people, not a star for people to bow down to”.
Khan said he was not in the country at this time.
In an immediate response, UNC’s former Couva North Member of Parliament Ramona Ramdial confirmed that Khan’s nomination paper was filed.
Ramdial, who was not selected to contest the 2020 general election, has already shown her support for Khan.
“I commend his attempt and stance in terms of putting his mouth where his money is, and getting new leadership for the UNC,” said Ramdial, adding she will contest for the post of elections officer.
In 2020, Vasant Bharath contested the post of political leader but he has already indicated that he will not do so for these internal elections.
Ramdial said she believes it was time for a change in the leadership of the UNC.
“Since the post-2015 general election, then the subsequent local government election, there was a need for a change in the elections. Mrs Persad-Bissessar had a term in government, then a term in opposition and that’s all well and good. But losing the 2020 general election was a clear message that the party needed new leadership but she has refused to step aside. Now with these internal elections this year, we can hopefully make that change,” said Ramdial.
She said, as far as she knows, she and Khan were the only two candidates who filed nomination papers for positions that oppose Persad-Bissessar’s slate.
The elections are scheduled for Sunday, June 26.