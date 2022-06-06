Khan vs Kamla

Fuad Khan

FLASHBACK: Political Leader of the UNC Kamla Persad-Bissessar and former MP for Barataria Dr Fuad Khan at a public meeting in St Joseph. Source: Facebook page of Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

THE post of political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) will be contested when the party holds its internal elections later this month.

Dr Fuad Khan has thrown his hat into the ring to contest the post.

For the past 12 years Kamla Persad-Bissessar has held the post of political leader after she defeated party founder Basdeo Panday.

In a brief phone call with CCN TV6 yesterday afternoon, when Khan was asked if he will challenge Persad-Bissessar for the post, he said: “She will not be unopposed” and “It is time we get a leader who serves the people, not a star for people to bow down to”.

Khan said he was not in the country at this time.

In an immediate response, UNC’s former Couva North Member of Parliament Ramona Ramdial confirmed that Khan’s nomination paper was filed.

Ramdial, who was not selected to contest the 2020 general election, has already shown her support for Khan.

“I commend his attempt and stance in terms of putting his mouth where his money is, and getting new leadership for the UNC,” said Ramdial, adding she will contest for the post of elections officer.

In 2020, Vasant Bharath contested the post of political leader but he has already indicated that he will not do so for these internal elections.

Ramdial said she believes it was time for a change in the leadership of the UNC.

“Since the post-2015 general election, then the subsequent local government election, there was a need for a change in the elections. Mrs Persad-Bissessar had a term in government, then a term in opposition and that’s all well and good. But losing the 2020 general election was a clear message that the party needed new leadership but she has refused to step aside. Now with these internal elections this year, we can hopefully make that change,” said Ramdial.

She said, as far as she knows, she and Khan were the only two candidates who filed nomination papers for positions that oppose Persad-Bissessar’s slate.

The elections are scheduled for Sunday, June 26.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Khan vs Kamla

Khan vs Kamla

THE post of political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) will be contested when th…

Singh eyes coconut water industry

Singh eyes coconut water industry

TRINIDAD and Tobago could benefit “substantially” from the revitalisation of the coconut industry, as global demand increases for its products.

So said Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF), Avinash Singh, on Wednesday while addressing a coconut sensitisation workshop hosted by the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) and held in collaboration with the ministry.

Covid has changed the world of work

Covid has changed the world of work

Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix says the world of work has changed substantially as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thomas-Felix made the comment while delivering an address at the launch of her second book on labour law, held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Saturday night.

DESTRA CALLS FOR UNITY

DESTRA CALLS FOR UNITY

“Forget the fighting and the politics and remember the one word that describes Trinidad and Tobago — unity.”

Those words from soca star Destra Garcia echoed through hearts and minds to bring a large feteing audience together at Sweet 100.1 FM’s Jazz — A Fusion of our Music and Culture. The showcase was held on Saturday evening at the Port of Spain International Waterfront, on Wrightson Road.

MUSIC TO MY EARS

MUSIC TO MY EARS

The first sound two-year-old Vedika Boochoon heard was similar to the buzzing of a bee, and her reaction melted the hearts of all those who witnessed the life-changing moment.

The little girl twitched and looked around as, for the first time in her life, she heard sound.

Sitting on her mother’s lap, the woman who never gave up on her, Vedika’s cochlear implant sound processor was turned on by audiologist Dr Sidheshwar Panday last Friday, beginning her hearing journey.

Recommended for you