A man suspected to be involved in a kidnapping and car jacking, tried to shoot his way to freedom during rush hour traffic in Port of Spain this morning.
However, police officers converged on him, and took him down during an alleged shootout.
Video has emerged of the shooting, showing the man running, two shots being fired, and the man falling.
He was hit at least twice, with police bullets exploding through his right hand and arm.
It appears the man turns the gun on himself and fires with his left hand, into his neck.
He was wearing his Covid mask at the time of his shooting.
His identity was not immediately known, but the clue is his tattoo of a smoking machine gun and the word "shottas" on his chest.
Police say that at around 8:30am, the victim, age 39, of Morvant was plying his Nissan B15, from the Port-of-Spain to Carenage route with a lone occupant (suspect) who occupied the front passenger seat.
On reaching the Scaliway Bay area, Chaguaramas, the suspect pulled a firearm and announced a robbery. He then ordered the victim out of the vehicle, placed him in the trunk, and drove off.
While in the trunk, the victim called the Command Centre from his cell phone, then managed to open the trunk in the vicinity of MOBs, Chaguaramas and made a bid to escape.
In so doing, he was shot in his right leg. The suspect then sped off with the vehicle.
The victim was later taken to the St James Infirmary by officers of Chaguaramas Development Authority to seek medical attention.
Meanwhile, the vehicle was then seen by officers on patrol in the vicinity of Waterhole, Cocorite. The vehicle was pursued and via communication with Command Centre an exercise was coordinated where officers were strategically dispatched and positioned.
Around 9:30am, officers were at the corner of French and Wrightson Road in the vicinity of UTT when the suspect arrived at Wrightson Road.
As the suspect approached French Street the occupant opened fire on the mark police vehicle occupied by two officers . The suspect exited the vehicle and continued firing at the police, the officers gave chase and returned fire and the suspect was shot and he collapsed in the vicinity of UTT on the west bound lane off Wrightson road.
Marine Unit officers conveyed the suspect to the St James Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10am. On the scene is Snr Supt Brandon John, Asp Ramsook.
The deceased is yet to be identified.
Police say he was taken to hospital and they recovered a gun.
Police say they also recovered several spent shells in the front passenger seat of the car and on the floor, and spent shells in the back seat.