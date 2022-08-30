DOUBLES vendor Deodath Ramkissoon this morning was released in Manzanilla by his kidnappers, who took $13,000 and his gold chain.
Ramkissoon was released along the Manzanilla/ Mayaro Road at around 4.15 a.m.
With the help of a resident, he contacted the police and other authorities and was returned to his family safely.
Police were told that last Thursday night Ramkissoon was driving a Nissan AD wagon headed back to his home in Tunapuna after dropping off workers in Aranguez, when the vehicle was struck from behind.
When he stopped the vehicle, he was accosted by his kidnappers who placed a bag over his head and bundled into a van.
The kidnappers sped off and took him to a place where he was put in a dark room.
Police were told that the kidnappers demanded money from him for the sale of a Mercedez Benz, which was owned by Ramkissoon or his family.
Although he told the criminals that the luxury vehicle was not sold, but handed over $13,000 and a gold chain which he had on him, they kept him locked in the room.
Officers were told that they demanded Ramkissoon give them phone contacts for his family members to demand a ransom.
However, he told them he did not have his phone with their contact numbers and was unable to do so.
Over the next few days, he was given two bottles water and hops bread.
On Tuesday, before daybreak, the kidnappers released him.
He walked on the Manzanilla/ Mayaro Road until he found a resident, who assisted him.
Ramkissoon, also known as "Richard", 32, went missing last Thursday when he left his home at Orange Cedar Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna to drop off his workers in Aranguez.
Police were told that Ramkissoon usually picks up workers at around 1 a.m. to operate their doubles stall at Pasea, Tunapuna.
However, when he did not turn up on Friday morning, attempts were made to contact Ramkissoon via cell phone but there was no response.
The next day, the white Nissan Ad wagon, PDU 520, which Ramkissoon was last seen driving, was recovered near the Immigration Detention Center in the Valencia District.
A report was made to the Barataria Police station and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit has been contacted about the case.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) led by captain Vallence Rambharat have also joined the search.