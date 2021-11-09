Chaguanas businessman Kartikay Ramsundar has been found by the police.
The man was rescued yesterday by officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) after being abducted on October 13.
No ransom was paid.
Two suspects are detained.
On Monday, police executed an operation which was coordinated by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob, and included personnel attached to the AKU, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Romel Morales.
The AKU was also assisted by officers of the SORT, IATF, and other arms of the national security. The exercise was initiated in the Central and South-Western Divisions.
During the operation, Ramsundar was recovered and taken to a medical facility where he was medically examined and subsequently reunited with his family.
At 2.40 pm on October 13, Ramsundar, a sole proprietor of Felicity, Chaguanas, was at his business place when he was allegedly accosted by three men, one armed with a firearm who abducted him and
forced him into a dark coloured Honda Civic.
The businessman was then taken away. The vehicle was found burnt-out along Bernard Road, Felicity.