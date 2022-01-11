Mattie Maraj has been found.
Maraj, the wife of 62-year-old Narine Maraj, has been missing since Saturday after the couple left their St Helena home.
She was found this morning along Cumaca Road off the Valencia Main Road - in the same area where her husband was found.
She was able to ask for aid from residents, who notified police.
She was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.
She is said to have sustained minor injuries.
While Maraj has yet to give official statements, police told the Express that it was believed that she was dropped off by her captors as police presence in the area had increased heavily in a bid to avoid law enforcement.
Her husband, Narine, 62, told police that he was able to free himself from his captors and escape on Sunday morning.
The police were notified and a police operation was launched which led to the recovery of his vehicle, as well as the detention of three persons – all from the Sangre Grande area.
The suspects were held with personal items belonging to the couple.
Searches for the 54-year-old woman resumed this morning and involved officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Anti-Kidnapping, the Northern Division Task Force, and the Air Support Unit.
The officers searched a forested area off the Valencia Main Road in an area known as Cumaca.
And while Mattie Maraj has been located, operations are said to still be continuing with the aim of making arrests.
The couple reportedly left their home in St Helena at 5.30 pm on Saturday to go to their farm along 3B’s Drive, Piarco.
At the time they were in their silver Ford Focus.
About an hour later, relatives received a phone call in which someone demanded a ransom.
“We have your people and we are demanding two million dollars for them!” the person said.
The police were immediately notified.
Maraj is a retired auto mechanic, police said.
His business is currently being operated by his son.
Police said they have no motive for the kidnapping.