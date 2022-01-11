Narine Maraj

SNATCHED: Narine Maraj, 62, a retired auto mechanic, and his wife Mattie, 52.

Mattie Maraj has been found.

Maraj, the wife of 62-year-old Narine Maraj, has been missing since Saturday after the couple left their St Helena home.

She was found this morning along Cumaca Road off the Valencia Main Road - in the same area where her husband was found.

She was able to ask for aid from residents, who notified police.

She was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.

She is said to have sustained minor injuries.

While Maraj has yet to give official statements, police told the Express that it was believed that she was dropped off by her captors as police presence in the area had increased heavily in a bid to avoid law enforcement.

Her husband, Narine, 62, told police that he was able to free himself from his captors and escape on Sunday morning.

The police were notified and a police operation was launched which led to the recovery of his vehicle, as well as the detention of three persons – all from the Sangre Grande area.

The suspects were held with personal items belonging to the couple.

Searches for the 54-year-old woman resumed this morning and involved officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Anti-Kidnapping, the Northern Division Task Force, and the Air Support Unit.

The officers searched a forested area off the Valencia Main Road in an area known as Cumaca.

And while Mattie Maraj has been located, operations are said to still be continuing with the aim of making arrests.

The couple reportedly left their home in St Helena at 5.30 pm on Saturday to go to their farm along 3B’s Drive, Piarco.

At the time they were in their silver Ford Focus.

About an hour later, relatives received a phone call in which someone demanded a ransom.

“We have your people and we are demanding two million dollars for them!” the person said.

The police were immediately notified.

Maraj is a retired auto mechanic, police said.

His business is currently being operated by his son.

Police said they have no motive for the kidnapping.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cops not giving up hunt for kidnappers

Cops not giving up hunt for kidnappers

“We are not done looking for those responsible.”

This was the warning given by the Head of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) Supt Roger Alexander yesterday during the Beyond the Tape TV programme on TV6.

Earlier in the day, Alexander was part of several units which went searching for kidnap victim Mattie Maraj in the eastern division.

Natuc outlines pushback policy on jabs

Natuc outlines pushback policy on jabs

While standing firm against public servants having to reveal their vaccination status come January 17, the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) has drafted a policy with recommendations for working during the pandemic.

JP ‘mystified’ by move to sue

JP ‘mystified’ by move to sue

Justice of the Peace Oliver Boodhu says he remains “mystified” by the decision of attorneys seeking the interest of businessman Adrian Scoon to sue him over the validity of a search warrant.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, the JP said he is trying to understand what is taking place since nothing was served on him and he is getting information from the media reports.

Minister: No deaths caused by vaccines

Minister: No deaths caused by vaccines

There has been no vaccine-related death from the over 1.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that have been administered in Trinidad and Tobago, says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

He was responding to questions yesterday at the Senate sitting.

He was asked by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira if the ministry monitors or traces adverse reactions to the vaccines.

Deyalsingh said all adverse events, as opposed to side effects, are traced and reported to PAHO and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

AG: Sex crime detection shame

AG: Sex crime detection shame

Of 2,282 sexual offences reported in Trinidad and Tobago in the past five years, 647 were “detected”, at a detection rate of 28.3 per cent, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.

Recommended for you