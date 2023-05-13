Ria Sookdeo

ABDUCTED: Ria Sookdeo

A mechanic, the brother of 2016 kidnap victim Ria Sookdeo, was shot several times infront of his business place on Friday evening.

Richard Rajkumar, 45 of Union Hall, San Fernando was standing infront of his mechanical garage in Phillipine, San Fernando around 4.15 p.m., speaking to a customer, when a black Nissan Tiida stopped in front of the garage. A man alighted the front passenger seat and opened fired.

Rajkumar was shot several times.

The shooter re-entered the vehicle which sped off.

rICHARD

Richard Rajkumar

Rajkumar was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by his uncle. He underwent emergency surgery and was listed in a critical but stable condition.

Crime scene Investigators processed the scene.

Constable Ramsaroop is continuing investigations into the attempted murder.

On September 22, 2016, Ria Soodeen, 34, dropped off her children at the Picton Presbyterian School and was about to turn her vehicle around when a black sport utility vehicle blocked her pathway and she was dragged from her vehicle.

The mother of two has not been seen since she was kidnapped on that day.

