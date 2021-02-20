Crime

Central Division police are investigating a report that a 17 year old boy was abducted in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Friday night.

The teenager reported that he fought off the men, jumped out of the car and begged for help to call his mother.

Police said the teen was walking to a savannah near his home when a black Nissan Tiida car stopped alongside him at around 7.30pm.

He was dragged inside the vehicle.

The teenager said he fought off the men and jumped out of the moving vehicle along Ragoonanan Road, Cunupia.

He told police that he ran to a nearby house pleading for help but was chased away.

He was later approached by a woman who contacted his mother.

The teen was taken to the Chaguanas Police Station where a report was filed.

Police said he suffered minor cuts and bruises in the ordeal.

