THE Court of Appeal has reserved judgment in the matter involving John Arjoon, the man convicted of the crimes of kidnapping, rape, robbery and manslaughter after he picked up three women while pretending to be a “PH” driver.
He is appealing his 27-year sentence.
The matter came up for hearing virtually on Thursday before Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Gillian Lucky. Soo-Hon told the attorneys that they will be informed when the court is ready with its decision.
Arjoon had entered guilty pleas back in 2018 and sentences of one year and one month, 16 years, and ten years were ordered to run consecutively for the separate offences against the three women.
Defence attorney Rajiv Persad had, in the past, submitted to the Court of Appeal that the sentences were unreasonable because they were consecutive sentences.
He also said that the judge in the matter had not taken the mitigating factors into account and had been excessive.
Prosecutor Travers Sinanan had countered that the judge was correct in imposing consecutive sentences and that the sentences were not harsh and oppressive.
He said the consecutive sentences reflected the overall criminality of the offences which he described as callous and heinous in nature. He added that there were three incidents which happened within the space of a month, were unrelated although similar in nature, and the victims did not know each other.
The judges had asked for further submissions from the attorneys for both sides on the issue of the totality principle, which is considered when sentencing for more than one offence.
They also asked for submissions on concurrent sentencing where prison terms are served at the same time and consecutive sentencing where jail time is served one period after the other.
Soo-Hon had said this will be the first time the Court of Appeal will be looking at these issues. She said they were important principles for guidance for High Court judges in passing sentence, particularly as now many cases alluded to more than one offence.
During Thursday’s hearing, Soo Hon acknowledged the further submissions from both attorneys and said they were clear and comprehensive.
Neither attorneys made additional oral submissions and the judges had no questions.
Soo-Hon thanked the attorneys for their assistance and said they will be informed when the court is ready.
Arjooon is also being represented by attorneys Larry Boyer, Vanita Ramroop, Joshua Hamlet and Ajesh Sumessar, instructed by Gabriel Hernandez.
The crimes
It was on April 28, 2005 that Arjoon picked up accountant Mary Baldeo-Waheed. She asked to be dropped at Library Corner, San Fernando, and sat in the back seat of his car.
Along the way, to prevent her from panicking as he diverted from the route, Arjoon told her he was going to pick up his daughter. As he drove, the woman spoke to Arjoon, who did not respond. While along M2 Ring Road, Baldeo-Waheed opened the door and jumped out the back seat of the moving Ford Laser.
People assisted Baldeo-Waheed while the car drove off. She was taken to San Fernando General Hospital where she later died from massive blunt force head trauma. Arjoon was charged with manslaughter.
At the time Arjoon picked up Baldeo-Waheed, he had another woman in the car trunk. She entered the car at Harris Promenade, San Fernando.
Arjoon took her to a gravel road where he robbed her of a bank card, $35 cash and her cellular phone. Arjoon threatened to blow out her brains if she gave him the wrong number for her bank card. He also showed her a female wallet which contained pictures of children and told her that he had killed the owner of that purse.
Arjooon went to the gravel road where he ordered the woman out the trunk. He blamed her for causing another woman’s death as she had given him the wrong number for her card. He told her she had a choice of either engaging in fellatio or being raped. She told him that she just did not want to die.
He raped her twice and drove off without her.
On May 24, 2005, Arjoon picked up another woman in Marabella and took her to M2 Ring Road, where he robbed her of a $1,000 cellular phone and her wallet. He also requested the PIN number for her bank card.
She attempted to escape but Arjoon grabbed her and ordered her into the car truck. Arjoon had a knife and she kicked him. He cut off her clothes.
She escaped from the trunk and remembered being naked on the road. She was assisted by a passer-by.
Two months later Arjoon was arrested at a house in Erin. He apologised and said he had a bad childhood and needed help.
He told the police: “Better allyuh kill me and done.”
Arjoon was never granted bail and has been in custody since his 2005 arrest.