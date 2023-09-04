Rennie

Local entertainer Rennie Ramnarine passed away on Monday morning, after a battle with kidney failure.

Ramnarine was a lead vocalist with his family band, Dil-E-Nadan, along with his brothers Raymond and Richard Ramnarine.

He was a father of three.

His father, Ramnarine "Tole" Moonilal, was laid to rest in January.

Ramnarine was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2019, and was undergoing dialysis treatment.

His death was confirmed in a social media post by his brother, Raymond Ramnarine.

He wrote: "To the family, friends and all of his dear fans who loved and cherished our brother, Rennie Ramnarine.

We regret to announce that he’s no longer with us in this physical world.

Rennie battled chronic kidney failure a couple years ago and early this morning he passed away.

Our family would like to thank all of you for your prayers over the years and we know that our Dad will embrace his loving son in the heavens. ♥️

We love you and miss you our Angel in Heaven, R.I.P. Rennie Ramnarine 🙏"

In a recent interview with the Express, Ramnarine said he was determined to find joy in each day and started every morning sketching and colouring a different cartoon character. He said it was joyful and therapeutic.

Four days ago Ramnarine posted a photo to his Facebook page saying he had been on dialysis treatment for four years. And three days ago he celebrated his family's band 62nd anniversary.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tyre shop owner shot 7 times

Tyre shop owner shot 7 times

“They kill him, they kill me, shop close down and that’s the game; but it reach real far now because at the end of the day, they could have killed the man,” the brother of Cunupia shooting victim, Shiam Balla, 21, said yesterday.

Balla was shot seven times in front of the family’s three-year-old tyre shop.

Padarath blasts poor planning

Padarath blasts poor planning

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has collapsed.

So said Princes Town MP Barry Padarath in a news release yesterday as he slammed the management of WASA for its lack of efficiency in treating with water shortages across the country over the last week.

PoS buyers in last-minute rush

PoS buyers in last-minute rush

IT was an unusually busy Sunday in downtown Port of Spain yesterday, as shoppers hit stores to do their last- minute back-to-school shopping.

Some people said they opted to wait until yesterday to get shopping done as bookstores and supermarkets were packed on Saturday.

At Ishmael M Khan Bookstore on Henry Street, Annella Applewhite, accompanied by her three sons, double- checked their book lists.

THE PEOPLE WANT WATER

THE PEOPLE WANT WATER

The people just want water to go about their lives.

Residents affected by the latest water disruption have expressed dissatisfaction, some noting that they had not received a consistent supply in weeks.

Residents in parts of Rio Claro, Freeport, Chickland, La Romaine, Penal and Claxton Bay yesterday complained of being deprived.

Gunmen rob Massy

Gunmen rob Massy

BANDITS struck at Massy Stores, St Ann’s, yesterday taking an undisclosed sum of TT, United States, Barbados and Canadian currency after holding up two employees at gunpoint.

Police said that around 6.20 a.m. two of the store’s employees (women) arrived at the supermarket located off Cascade Road, St Ann’s, where they almost immediately accosted by five men.

Recommended for you