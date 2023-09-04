Local entertainer Rennie Ramnarine passed away on Monday morning, after a battle with kidney failure.
Ramnarine was a lead vocalist with his family band, Dil-E-Nadan, along with his brothers Raymond and Richard Ramnarine.
He was a father of three.
His father, Ramnarine "Tole" Moonilal, was laid to rest in January.
Ramnarine was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2019, and was undergoing dialysis treatment.
His death was confirmed in a social media post by his brother, Raymond Ramnarine.
He wrote: "To the family, friends and all of his dear fans who loved and cherished our brother, Rennie Ramnarine.
We regret to announce that he’s no longer with us in this physical world.
Rennie battled chronic kidney failure a couple years ago and early this morning he passed away.
Our family would like to thank all of you for your prayers over the years and we know that our Dad will embrace his loving son in the heavens. ♥️
We love you and miss you our Angel in Heaven, R.I.P. Rennie Ramnarine 🙏"
In a recent interview with the Express, Ramnarine said he was determined to find joy in each day and started every morning sketching and colouring a different cartoon character. He said it was joyful and therapeutic.
Four days ago Ramnarine posted a photo to his Facebook page saying he had been on dialysis treatment for four years. And three days ago he celebrated his family's band 62nd anniversary.