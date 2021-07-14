Eight people were murdered today at three locations, and police say the killings are connected.
The killings were discovered between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in Arima and St Augustine.
In Arima, the victims were identified as Teshera McKenna, 39, her son Jordan McKenna, 19, and his friend Jeremiah DeFreitas, 18.
In St Augustine, the victims were identified as Jasper Jones, 32 Matthew "Ming" Pereira, Amanda Mohammed, 39, and Mustapha Mohammed 44.
One man remains unidentified, while another individual, identified as Kaliele Jackson, was also shot and in a critical condition.
ARIMA
At about 8.35 a.m. today, residents of the Arima Old Road, Arima, heard a series of gunshots.
Upon checking, a silver car was seen speeding away.
They found the three victims in an open lot of land off the roadway where they would usually plant crops.
Police were told that Jordan McKenna recently had a confrontation with persons in the community, however, he was not known to be involved in criminal activity.
ST AUGUSTINE
While on this scene, at about 9 a.m., police received a report of a shooting along St Michael’s Road, St Augustine.
When officers arrived, they found Jones lying on the ground near his shop.
Two other persons had been shot.
They were rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, however, Pereira died.
Jackson was said to be in a critical condition up to midday today.
While at this scene, information was received about bodies at a house at Upper St John’s Road, St Augustine.
Here, police found the bodies of three people.
They were bound and gagged.
Only two people have been identified - Amanda Mohammed and her husband Mustapha Mohammed.
The identity of the third victim has yet to be confirmed.
They appeared to have been shot to the head in what police have described as a ‘monstrous act’.
Based on initial information, all eight incidents appeared to have a common connection, and for now, police are working under the premise that they may be linked.
These killings have taken the homicide toll to 200.
POLICE CONCERNED ABOUT REPRISAL KILLINGS
Police have already increased patrols in the district, and are expected to keep these patrols going into the weekend in a bid to limit reprisal killings.
Speaking with the Express in St Augustine, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jaocb explained that, from initial information, police suspect the killings may have drug links, but this information had yet to be confirmed.
He described the killings as tragic and unfortunate, however, he assured the police will be doing all within its power to bring the investigations to a quick close.
Jacob, when pressed by reporters, noted that despite a State of Emergency (SOE), the country would still experience criminal activity and gang related activities, and as such, sometimes deals can go wrong, and killings can take place.
"Once you have gang activity taking place in any country, a state of emergency or not, these activities may continue and these things can result. You can look at Jamaica and even in the United States, where you can have an SOE and killings still occur. The SOE does not remove organized crime and gang activities. If it was so, we would just call an SOE all the time and gang activities would just vanish. But this does not happen. So we don’t expect that just because we have an SOE that criminal activities will cease," Jacob said.