Heather Cedeno-Walker, the wife of ex-soldier Jamie Walker, who was shot and killed outside a supermarket in Cocoyea by an off-duty Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer on Friday afternoon, is demanding justice.
In a telephone interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, Cedeno-Walker described her husband’s death as unlawful and callous.
“The policeman had no right to act that way. He has destroyed my family. We are grieving. His actions have left four children fatherless. I want to get a lawyer and explore my legal options,” she said.
Cedeno-Walker’s children are 13, eight, four, and two years old. The three older siblings were present when their father died.
On Friday night, she had said the altercation was over parking spot outside WE Supermarket.
The police officer involved in the killing has provided a different account of what happened to police, saying he shot a man who initiated a fight after being warned about smoking what the officer claimed was marijuana.
It is against the law to smoke marijuana in a public place.
The officer who killed Walker said he was at the supermarket around 4 p.m. when he observed Walker seated in a Nissan B15 motor car parked in the supermarket’s car park, “smoking a cigarette of unusual length, with a strong, pungent stench escaping”.
According to the SRP, he believed Walker was smoking marijuana when he informed him of the crime of doing so in a public area.
He said a fight broke out after Walker got furious and got out of the car.
According to the officer, Walker struck him repeatedly in the face and torso.
The officer claimed that during the altercation, he felt Walker go for his gun, which was on his right side. As a result, he grabbed the gun and shot Walker twice.
A weapon, 28 rounds of 9mm ammo and two expended shells were all taken by responding police officers. The supermarket’s CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage was also taken into evidence.
Family ripped apart
Three of the children were in the family’s car when the shooting took place only a few feet away, Cedeno-Walker told the Sunday Express.
Cedeno-Walker said on Friday night: “Everything occurred so quickly. I warned them not to act in such a manner in front of the kids. The police reached for his gun and shot my husband before I could react.
“‘Daddy! Daddy!’ were screams by the three kids as soon as the shots were fired. I fled to the pharmacy that is adjacent to the supermarket for help since I was afraid he might shoot me as well.
“Why did the policeman kill my husband? He could have shot him in the arm or leg. Our family has been ripped apart. For my husband, I want justice. He didn’t deserve this,” she said.
The altercation and the moment the off-duty police officer pulled his gun was captured on video, which has been circulating on social media. The policeman works for the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB).
The off-duty police officer was not detained on Friday night, but enquiries into the event are still ongoing, a senior police officer of the Southern Police Division informed the Sunday Express.