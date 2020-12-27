Hghway

The Solomon Hochoy Highway

SHAKEER Mohammed has been identified as the man killed in vehicular collision on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Monday.

The body of Mohammed, 60, of Rahaman Road, Calcutta Settlement, Freeport, was identified by his son, police said.

Mohammed was the driver of a Nissan B13 who was headed north on the highway, when around 5 a.m. he lost control of the vehicle.

It crossed the median and ended up driving in a northerly direction on the south-bound lane.

When in the vicinity of Freeport, the motorist collided with a white Toyota Aqua driven by a woman of Santa Flora.

Mohammed was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where he died.

The female motorist was hospitalised at the San Fernando General Hospital.

An autopsy at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital found that Mohammed died of blunt force trauma, a police report said.

