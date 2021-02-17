Tobago recorded its first murder for the year on Monday.
A number of people have been questioned in connection with the killing of 61-year-old retiree Ryan Thornhill, who previously worked at the Tobago House of Assembly Division of Infrastructure.
According to the police, the incident, in which three other people were shot, occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at Egypt Junction, Bethel, following unofficial Jouvert celebrations in the area on what would have been Carnival Monday.
Deon Thomas, of Mt Pleasant, Bobby Roberts, of Bethel, and Enoch O’Brien, of Mt Pleasant, were also shot by a lone gunman.
All were rushed to Scarborough General Hospital for emergency treatment.
Thornhill’s brother, Adrian Henry, said Thornhill would have been alive today if he had listened to him.
“Just before I leave home to go into Scarborough I sit down across by him. I told him don’t leave the yard and go Egypt because I know how round there is a crazy place. When I come back home I did not see him. I was downstairs playing my music when my sister come crying holding her belly. She said they now shoot Ryan,“ said Henry.
“Same time I rush through the track and run to Egypt...I saw him lying on the ground. Time police come and pick him up and throw him in the vehicle and rush him to the hospital, he died in my arms,” Henry said.
An eyewitness told the Express approximately six gunshots were heard.
“I hear ‘bow bow’ and people start scampering. When I came up from down by my family I see one man lying down on the ground and they take up two and rushed him to the hospital. Then the ambulance came, they take up one, police take up one, the guy laid down on the roadway. They took him and rushed him to the hospital,” the eyewitness said.
Henry said he remains thankful to the police for assisting in transporting his brother to hospital.
“I give the officer credit and I give him thanks for being there with him, supporting him, but as God knows best,” he said.
Thornhill was murdered on his mother’s birthday.