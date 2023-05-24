A man was shot and killed in South Oropouche on Wednesday afternoon.
Adesh Ramrattan was ambushed at around 3.30 p.m. as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Ramrattan was taken to the Oropouche District Health Facility where he died while being treated.
Police said that the shooting occurred on Belle Vue Road near Mitchell Street.
Officers of the nearby Oropouche Police Station responded first to the scene, and supported by officers of the South-Western Division Task Force and detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations of Region III.
The motive for the killing is not yet known, police said.
The body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Detective of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations of Region III are continuing investigations.