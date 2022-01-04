A Central man, who allegedly attempted to cross a highway, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Shaquille Showers, 22, of John Ellie Road, Chase Village.
A police report said that a silver E25 Nissan Caravan driven by a 29-year-old man of Golden Grove, Arouca, was proceeding on the south-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
The report said that at around 9.39 p.m., when in the vicinity of the Freeport overpass, a man ran onto the roadway in front of the vehicle.
The motorist told police that he swerved to avoid a collision, but the pedestrian came into contact with the right front lights and windscreen of the vehicle. Upon impact the pedestrian was thrown several feet onto the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s brother identified the body to the police and district medical officer. Sgt Modeste, Cpl Nelson, PCs Colette, Ramdial and Naipaul of the Freeport police station and Central Police Division responded.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week pending testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Cpl Nelson is continuing investigations. Showers is the second road fatality for this year.
A police report said that an unidentified man, who police suspect may be a street dweller, was standing in the middle of the Uriah Butler Highway when at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday he was struck by a Nissan Sylphy headed north.
The victim was struck with such velocity that he was dismembered, police said. The 66-year-old driver pulled aside and contacted authorities about the collision.