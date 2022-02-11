A 64-year-old man was killed while cutting a tree in Santa Cruz yesterday.
Ignatius Quirico, of Pipiol Road, Santa Cruz, was in a forested area off Hololo Road with a 38-year-old man, clearing a piece of land. Around 11 a.m., the two men were cutting a tree.
A branch which had been cut got caught in vines, which prevented it from falling to the ground. Quirico continued cutting, but the branch fell suddenly, breaking in two. One of the pieces swung and hit him in the head.
His son-in-law raised an alarm and notified police and the Emergency Health Services, but Quirico died from injuries he sustained. W/Cpl Perez Kirby is continuing enquiries.