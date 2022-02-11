ambulance

A 64-year-old man was killed while cutting a tree in Santa Cruz yesterday.

Ignatius Quirico, of Pipiol Road, Santa Cruz, was in a forested area off Hololo Road with a 38-year-old man, clearing a piece of land. Around 11 a.m., the two men were cutting a tree.

A branch which had been cut got caught in vines, which prevented it from falling to the ground. Quirico continued cutting, but the branch fell suddenly, breaking in two. One of the pieces swung and hit him in the head.

His son-in-law raised an alarm and notified police and the Emergency Health Services, but Quirico died from injuries he sustained. W/Cpl Perez Kirby is continuing enquiries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

38 more sent back to Venezuela

Thirty-eight more Venezuelan nationals who entered Trinidad and Tobago illegally have been sent home.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of National Security said on Friday afternoon, “in keeping with established protocols between the Coast Guard (TTCG) and its Venezuelan counterparts, a second repatriation exercise was completed at the border between this country and Venezuela”.

NOTF replaces SORT

NOTF replaces SORT

The controversial Special Operations Response Team (SORT) has been dismantled.

And in its place the National Operational Task Force (NOTF) has been established.

Speaking with the Sunday Express last Wednesday, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the NOTF will be headed by Superintendent of Police at the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Oswain Subero. He said more will be disclosed about the unit by month’s end, adding that the unit “will support the various agencies within the TTPS”.

‘Wealthy befriending cops for favours’

‘Wealthy befriending cops for favours’

Wealthy businesspeople are grooming police officers for favours, says acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

And he has cautioned officers that there are persons in society who may take advantage of them because of their profession.

MPs express concern over PM’s prostitution statement

MPs express concern over PM’s prostitution statement

THREE Opposition Members of Parliament have expressed concern over the statement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that a high demand for prostitution services from the Venezuelan migrant community, “particularly in the borough of Chaguanas”, is fuelling the human trafficking problem that is playing out along the maritime borders of Trinidad and Tobago.

Gadsby-Dolly: Understand the consequences of missing classes

Gadsby-Dolly: Understand the consequences of missing classes

Parents who choose not to send their children out to physical school as rostered must understand the consequences of their actions, says Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

“It’s a decision a parent has to make. I have a Form Three child who is going back out and their school is doing synchronous (teaching) while the child is at home and when the child is rostered for physical school, they go to school.

Attorneys shocked by repatriation

Attorneys shocked by repatriation

Attorneys have expressed shock and concern over the move to repatriate all the Venezuelans who witnessed the Coast Guard’s tragic killing of baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia.

Attorney Criston J Williams had on Thursday issued a pre-action letter to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds requesting that the children be released and that the Venezuelans, whom he said were refugees, be given a permit to stay in Trinidad as they were witnesses to the killing of the infant and key to the investigations.

Recommended for you