ANGRY and frustrated after being asked to move off a parcel of land he had been living on for two years, but did not own, a Tableland man purchased a gun and shot the property owner to death in 2010.
After spending 12 years in prison for murder, a High Court judge last week ordered that 75-year-old Goolab Ramkissoon remain behind bars for just under two months again.
Ramkissoon was charged with the May 2010 murder of Rabindranath Harnarine at Nohar Road, Tableland, on the parcel of land Harnarine had purchased two years prior.
Even though he was charged with murder, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions accepted Ramkissoon’s guilty plea to the lesser count of manslaughter based on the defence of provocation.
Last week Thursday, Justice Norton Jack imposed sentence on Ramkissoon, who was represented by attorneys Michelle Ali and Collin Elbourne.
While the State had suggested a starting point in sentence of 25 years, the defence suggested a starting point of between 17 and 21 years. Justice Jack, however, ruled that the appropriate starting point was 22 years’ imprisonment, as the case was not the “worst of the worst”.
Taking into consideration Ramkissoon’s previous good character, age and present medical condition, the judge made a downward adjustment of three and a half years.
A further deduction of six years and two months for his guilty plea was made and, given that he had already served 12 years, two months and three days on remand, this left Ramkissoon with just one month and 27 more days to serve.
The case
The State’s case was that back in 2007, Harnarine lived at Lamont Street, Palmiste, San Fernando, but went to Tableland to view ten acres of land he intended to purchase.
While there, he met Ramkissoon who was familiar with the area.
The following year, Harnarine made the purchase and arrangements were made for Ramkissoon to be its caretaker. The agreement was that Ramkissoon and his wife were allowed to live on the property rent-free, in exchange for his caretaking services. Ramkissoon was even allowed to plant his own crops on a parcel of the land.
Later that same year, Harnarine constructed a house on the property, outfitted it with electricity, and allowed Ramkissoon and his wife to occupy it.
As time went by, however, Ramkissoon stopped assisting Harnarine with caring for the property, continuously complaining that he was felling unwell. At the same time, though, he continued to care for his own crops.
On a number of occasions, Harnarine spoke to Ramkissoon about this and, in November 2009, he informed Ramkissoon that he and his wife would have to leave the property.
They did not do so and, in May 2010, Harnarine again informed Ramkissoon they would have to vacate the property so he could get someone else to move into the house to assist him in caring for his garden.
Ramkissoon demanded that he be paid $10,000 to move out, but Harnarine refused. Instead, he offered him $2,000, which was accepted. It was that $2,000 Ramkissoon eventually used to buy a gun to kill Harnarine.
On the afternoon of May 25, Harnarine went back to the property to remove some equipment he had stored under the house and, while there, Ramkissoon also arrived on the property and shot Harnarine dead.
When police arrived on the scene minutes later, they saw Harnarine sitting in a hammock under the house, bleeding from the chin. He had attempted to take his own life after shooting Harnarine.
When he saw the officers he pointed to a bushy area and shouted “Officer, I shoot a man. He in the back dey. The gun had three shots. I hit him two and I take one.” The officers then found Harnarine lying face-down on the ground, with a gunshot wound to the upper body and one to one of his hands.
Both men were taken to hospital, but Harnarine died on May 29.
Begging for his life
In his statement to police Ramkissoon said after accepting the $2,000 from Harnarine, he signed an agreement promising to leave the property, but Harnarine also threatened him, saying he could get someone to “finish him off”.
He said after accepting the $2,000 he thought the only thing it could purchase was a gun to kill Harnarine and then himself because he had nowhere to go and nothing in life.
He went around the village telling everyone if he had a gun, he would kill Harnarine because he was frustrated.
Someone in the area eventually sold him a firearm for $1,500.
He claimed that on the day of the incident, Harnarine yelled at him: “You ain’t leave the place yet?” before taking up a weed whacker and a cutlass and hitting it on a table.
It was at that point that Ramkissoon said he went to an area in the yard and retrieved the gun. Harnarine began begging for his life and attempted to disarm him, and it was at that point he was shot twice. Ramkissoon said he then pointed the firearm to his own throat and pulled the trigger, but the gun shifted and he instead shot himself in the chin.