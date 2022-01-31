THE home of 53-year-old Joseph Edwards is on the verge of collapse, sitting at the edge of a two-year-old landslip in St Emilia Road, Rio Claro.

Edwards is one of a number of residents in the area who told the Express in January that the progressive slippage has already tumbled at least one home and now poses a threat to three. And despite several pleas for help, they said the issue has been widely overlooked.