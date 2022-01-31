Malcolm Grandison

Malcolm “Killer” Grandison has been charged with murder.

Grandison is expected to face a Scarborough Magistrate virtually on Monday charged with the murder of Rawle Larry Joseph, between January 4 and 6, 2022.

Grandison, 25, of George Street, Glamorgan, was charged by constable Marcelle, of the HBI Region One, on Saturday. This followed advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.

Joseph, 34, a tradesman, of Windward Road, Glamorgan, was last seen on January 4 and reported missing to officers of the Roxborough Police Station on January 5.

His body was discovered on January 6, along a river bank at Belmont Road, Hope Village, Tobago.

The accused was arrested on January 19 at his home, by officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Mongroo and Acting Sgt Quashie George, of the HBI, Region One, Tobago Office, with the assistance of ACP Nurse and a team of officers attached to the Tobago Division, the Special Investigations Unit and the Canine Unit.

