THE POTHOLE which was blamed for causing the death of motorcyclist Joel Baron has been fixed.
Footage yesterday morning showed the problem area being repaired.
It was on Wednesday night that Baron, 28, of Preysal, Couva, a mechanic with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG), was riding his motorcycle along the main road in Balmain, Couva.
Around 8.05 p.m., police said, his front wheel dropped into the hole.
He lost control, struck a wall and landed on the pavement. The father of two died at the scene.
Baron worked with the TTCG for 11 years.
Comments under the social media post of the repair work said: “They waited until someone died then to fix this… smh… this like this since last year!!”
Another person commented “…so this could not have been dealt with long before?????”
Couva South Member of Parliament Rudranath Indarsingh yesterday told the Express: “I am deeply pained that it had to take the death of Coast Guard officer Joel Baron for the pothole to be patched. The ministers of Works and Transport, Local Government and Rural Development and Public Utilities must step up to the respective jobs and ensure that the horrendous state of our roadways are patched and repaired in a timely manner… The ministers have a responsibility to be proactive rather than reactive otherwise Trinidad and Tobago will lose the contributions of citizens who can make valid contributions to nation building and our society’s development.”
The roadway is under the purview of the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Express reached out to Minister Rohan Sinanan.
He said: “I am advised there was a depression caused by an apparent WASA connection in the area of the accident. We have not received the police report to know if this was the cause of the accident but as a pre-emptive measure the area was patched out of an abundance of caution.”
Sinanan added: “Please note that as part of its daily work the Ministry patched nine areas along the Couva Main Road, three of which were WASA defects. Prior to today we were in Caroni.”