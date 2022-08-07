The body found wrapped in tarpaulin in Penal yesterday is believed to be that of murder convict Kareen Ramlal.
Ramlal, 43, of Orange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna, was last seen on July 31 in Penal.
A hammer was near her decomposing body which was discovered in a busy area at Bobb Trace, Penal. Ramlal’s identification card, her shoes and clothing were also found.
The discovery was made during a joint search by police officers led by Insp Marcelle and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by captain Vallence Rambharat. The police’s Air Support Unit, its Canine Unit and officers from the Penal police station were also involved.
The search began around 7 a.m. after information was received from an individual on Friday.
Ramlal’s two children were at the scene where the body was found.
Last year March, Ramlal, Geewan Pardassie and Ramdaye Ramlal pleaded guilty to the May 2006 murder of Kareen Ramlal’s husband, Anil Jadoo. His constant abuse toward Kareen Ramlal was given as the motive for the killing.
The starting point of the sentence was 24 years but after the judge deducted the mandatory one-third discount for the guilty pleas and the time the accused had spent in pre-trial custody, they were each to serve, from March 2021, a remainder of one year and two months at hard labour.
An autopsy is to be done to determine the cause of Ramlal’s death.