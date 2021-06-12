crime

A Mayaro man who was known to the police for firearm and drug charges was shot dead on Saturday.

Tyron Carter, 53, also known as Tiger, was shot to the back of the head.

Police later found a vehicle fitting a description of the getaway car abandoned at St. Joseph Estate, Rest House Village, Mayaro.

A police report said that shortly before midday, Carter was at his friend’s home located opposite the Ortoire Early Childhood Centre, Ortoire Village, seated in the porch area, when a white vehicle stopped on the roadway.

Police were told that a man wearing a white jacket and armed with a firearm exited the vehicle and approached Carter, whose back was turned from the roadway.

The shooter fired two rounds of ammunition at Carter, then returned to the vehicle which sped off.

Carter ran through the house and collapsed along the chain-link fence on the property.

Cpl Neaves, PCs Jordan and Nancoo and other officers of the Mayaro Police Station responded.

Crime Scene investigators retrieved two 40-calibre spent casings from the scene.

Also visiting the scene were Supt Khan, Insp Ramlakhan and Sgt Ramsahai and other officers of the Region II Homicide Division.

