A woman was ambushed and gunned down in her car metres away from her San Fernando home on Wednesday morning.
The cold-blooded killing of Salina Mohammed, 40, a mother of two, has left her family and residents of the usually quiet community Coconut Drive, Green Acres, traumatised.
Mohammed was shot three times as she drove her Nissan Wingroad out of the street where she lived at Palmiste Bend.
The killing occurred at around 8.10 a.m. as Mohammed was headed to her workplace in San Fernando.
Police said that the gunman, who was waiting in a silver-coloured vehicle on the street, flagged her down and she stopped.
With her driver’s door window down, the gunman shot her at close range.
Police said the killer grabbed her handbag containing her wallet and phone, returned to the vehicle and sped out of the residential community, and escaped onto Gulf View Link Road.
Mohammed slumped in the driver’s seat and died almost immediately.
Her vehicle was still running when neighbours and her husband rushed to her car.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force, San Fernando CID, and Homicide Bureau of Region III led by ASP Sean Dhilpaul and Insp Anil Maharaj responded.
Crime scene investigators retrieved spent nine-millimetre shells from the road.
Hours later, her wallet containing her identification cards and other personal items, was found thrown roadside in St Margaret’s.
Police said although items were taken from the vehicle, it was not yet established that the motive for the killing was robbery.
When the Express visited Mohammed’s home metres away from the crime scene, relatives and friends had gathered beneath the house and expressing shock and confusion over her death.
Her husband remained with indoors with the couple’s two children, too traumatised to speak to the media.
A relative said that Mohammed and the family was preparing to celebrate her daughter’s 16th birthday on Thursday.
United National Congress Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, a resident of the Coconut Drive community, said the killing had left residents in fear and distress.
Lutchmedial said that Mohammed’s mother, Seeta Mohammed, and family, had resided in the area for decades, and her children and their families were known to be quiet and family oriented.
Of the shooting, Lutchmedial said, “I heard noise just after 8 a.m. and it did not occur to me that they were gunshots. Then I saw on community chat that something had occurred. This is so sad how this woman lost her life this morning. She was just headed to work. Her family is very distraught and the neighbourhood traumatised. This is a quiet community, usually petty crimes but nothing like this for a long time. The residents of Coconut Drive, many of whom are elderly, are very traumatised.“
Lutchmedial said there appeared to be a “drastic increase in violent crimes”.
“There is too much of an increase in gun violence. The level of gun violence is becoming too prevalent, and residents are left with the literal feeling that it’s on their door- steps. At the time of the killing, a lot of people were coming out to go to their workplaces and driving out. This car that these murderer/s had been in could have passed any of us”, she said.
As a member of the Joint Select Committee on National Security, Lutchmedial said she had been raising the issue of the CCTV (closed circuit television camera) equipment across the nation’s roads. She said the contract had been scrapped and another tender was awarded to maintain the CCTV system.
“But while all of this is going on, citizens are being murdered. Yes, neighbours can assist with their private camera footage to the police, but if the country has a proper functioning camera system monitored by the State, then it would not only help solve crime but would be a deterrent. This is something very concerning to the Opposition. We do want to see CCTV cameras everywhere in the country, operating effectively”, she said.
The Opposition senator questioned whether the Government has a solution to deal with the illegal firearms. “We are hearing a lot these days about legal firearms, but we are not hearing about the solutions to address illegal firearms. It is the illegal firearms that has caused a young mother to lose her life here this morning. Perhaps there should be more emphasis on preventing the entry of illegal firearms and getting in the hands of people who commit horrendous crimes like these”, she said.
The killing comes within two weeks of two double homicides in the Southern Police Division, and a day after another double homicide in the neighbouring South-Western Police division.
Local Government Councillor of Les Efforts West and La Romaine Rishi Balramsingh described Mohammed’s killing as “horrific” in the close-knit, family-oriented community.
“The Government is spending $30 million on pods for safe-zones. Can’t that money not be spent on the police service or towards the safety of citizens? Why should citizens be burdened with having to hire private security services in their communities in already challenging financial times? There are not enough police patrols in this and other areas. The Government should focus on removing illegal firearms from the streets which are taking innocent lives. The citizens of this country are paying for the incompetence of the Government”, said Balramsingh.
On January 27, Malick Straker, of Arima, and Joel Chambers, of Morvant, were gunned down in their vehicle parked at South Park, San Fernando.
Alomst a week later on January 19, Akeem Mendoza, 28, and Jasher “Josh” Daniel, were shot and killed at Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville.
In Fyzabad on February 1, pensioner Worlene “Fox” Joseph, 67, of Dubarry Street Extension, off Delhi Road, and Marvin Cross, aka “Earl”, 47, of Khan Trace, were shot dead.
No one has been arrested in connection with these killings.