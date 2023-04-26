Caroni

Police officers at the scene of the shootings.

Photo: Gyasi Gonzales

At around midday on Wednesday, two men were shot near the Caroni roundabout.

The Express was told that a black Nissan Tiida car pulled alongside the stalls that line the roadway at around 1p.m.. Two men came out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting two men.

shooting

Police officers processing the scene of the shootings.

Photo: Gyasi Gonzales

One died at the scene. He was identified as Dillon Joseph, of Trainline, St Augustine.

The second man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital.

police

Police officers at the scene

The gunmen returned to the vehicle and escaped.

The area was cordoned off as police searched for the suspects.

It is believed the shootings are connected to gang warfare.

