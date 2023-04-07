preg

If someone is held in connection with the death of Daniel Riley, while they may face a murder charge, they will not face a similar charge in connection with the death of his unborn child.

This is because under the current laws of Trinidad and Tobago, the unborn child is not legally considered a human being until it takes its first breath.

Explaining this to the Express yesterday, senior counsel Israel Khan said: “The law as it current­ly stands, until a child is moved from the womb of its mother and takes its first breath, then it is not legally considered a human being. Once that breath is not ta­ken, then legally it’s not a murder, and a person cannot be charged with murder of that foetus.

“I am not saying it is right, I am not saying it is wrong. It is just the current positioning of the law in Trinidad and Tobago. Some people will be of the view that a foetus is a human being, especially that close to term. But Trinidad and Tobago, and the Commonwealth for the most part, follow the English system, and we have not independently updated it to take any particular stance. So the law stands as it is.

“Now, if the child had been born, and a person outside of the mother had injured and killed the child, then that will be considered murder. Murder must have a mens rea, an intent.

“If it’s the mother who killed the child due to strenuous circumstances such as post-­partum depression, then that will trigger different laws such as infanticide. But once the child is in the womb, no matter how far along and has not taken its first breath, it is not a human being under the legal system in place.”

UNBORN BABY DIES

UNBORN BABY DIES

The unborn baby of a 16-year-old girl who was shot in St Augustine on Wednesday afternoon has died.

This was confirmed by relatives yesterday while speaking with the Express.

The teenager had been shot in the neck and right side of the abdomen. The bullet that hit her torso reportedly struck the foetus before exiting through the left side of her back.

