scene

A curious villager records

MURDER victim Jaffet Williams had shot and killed several people before he met the same fate on Monday, said Superintendent of Police Roger Alexander.

On Tuesday’s TV6’s Beyond the Tape show, Alexander commented on Williams’ killing in California, Couva.

Williams was one of ten homicides over the Labour Day holiday weekend.

Alexander said, “We got over 100 calls today with respect to this individual that was shot and killed in California. This man has been killing persons in Trinidad and Tobago since he was small. ‘Well Alexander if all you have that information what are you doing?’ For those who have a great understanding of laws and evidence you will know what it is required to bring a person to court to dealt with according to the law.“

The senior police officer added, “A man was killed in a maxi about a week ago, other persons shot in the central area. This man continued to behave in that particular way. He will not be missed by his community or his country. I do not even think that the worms will be interested in his body.”

Williams, 28, of Junion Street extension, California, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon.

A police report said that at around 2.10 p.m. PCs Marshall and Thurton of the Couva Police, responded to a report of a shooting at the corner of Teelucksingh Street East and Hamilton Mitchell Street, Couva, where Williams’ body was found on the roadway.

A man told police that he and Williams were there having a conversation when a silver Nissan AD wagon registration number unknown with two occupants seated in the driver and front passenger seats pointed firearms in their direction and fired several shots at them.

Williams died at the scene while the other man escaped unharmed.

Police retrieved 28 spent rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, a scale, a quantity of plant like material and a packet of cigarettes at the crime scene.

Also visiting the scene were Insp Ablacksingh, Sgts Persad, Andrews, and Harriot, Homicide Officers Sgt Elvin, WPC La Rode and PC Henry.

Police suspect a possible narcotics link in the killing.

WPC La Rode is continuing investigations.

