Kimani Francis died by drowning.
This was the finding of an autopsy done on the child's body this morning.
The pathologist found mud and soil in his lungs.
An approximate time of death was not given.
His mother officially identified his body at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this morning.
The child walked away from his home at Techier Village, Point Fortin on Monday morning.
There was an extensive search for him that ended the following day when he was found.
His body, clad in diapers, was lodged under a fallen tree in the Guapo River.
A bridge spanning the river is about 500 metres from the child's home.
Kimani's body was found downstream the river, less than 800 metres from his home.
The river, which snakes through the village, was recently dredged, with steep banks.