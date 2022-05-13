More than a hundred hunters, police officers, fire fighters, divers and residents searched for Kimani Francis into Monday night, hoping he was exhausted, dehydrated, but alive and curled up in the bushes, asleep.

They cut down thorny trees and bamboo to get to inaccessible areas, checked the verges of the oilfield access road and waded through a river with caimans.

At daybreak, no one had located the two-year-old boy.