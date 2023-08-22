Total Convenience Management (TCM) managing director Kirk Waithe yesterday disputed that the murder of TCM employee Akel Modeste was gang-related, based on conversations he had with the police.
Waithe was commenting on a report in the Sunday Express, headlined “Gangs battle for drug turf: 6 shot dead in 16 hours”, in which it was reported that, on Saturday, Modeste was driving through Bassie Street Extension Road, Spring Village, Valsayn with two men in the back seat of a Toyota Aqua when a silver-coloured Nissan AD Wagon blocked his path and two men got out.
One man, armed with an assault rifle, approached Modeste and opened fire on him as he sat in the driver’s seat. The two men in the back seat quickly got out and escaped.
The gunmen got back into their car and tried searching for the two other men but they quickly gave up and sped away.
The Express, on arrival in Spring Village, on Saturday, met several police officers both from St Joseph Police Station and Region Two Homicide Bureau, one of whom said Modeste was “well known” to them.
Another officer said while Modeste had been a suspect in several shootings in the St Augustine area, they were unable to arrest him as they did not have any solid evidence to pursue him.
In a letter to the Express yesterday, Waithe recalled conversations he had, on Sunday and yesterday morning, with officers at the St Joseph station and the Homicide Division at Arouca Police Station and “one officer at the St Joseph Police Station stated that their last interaction with Akel was in or around 2015 and assault related”.
Another at the Homicide Division stated that “the Homicide Bureau shares no such view of him in that regard”.
“Akel was rough around the edges. Like us all, he was not perfect. Our TCM team will remember him as a man who loved his family, his birds and his dogs. He got great joy from his job. The vehicle assigned to him was always in pristine condition. Akel was passionate about properly servicing his clients,” said Waithe.
Waithe also noted that the Sunday Express article stated “political activist and owner of TCM Kirk Waithe also arrived on the scene and confirmed Modeste’s identity”, but Waithe said while he went to the scene, he never confirmed Akel’s identity nor could he as the area was already cordoned off and he never got close to the vehicle.
“I did advise the police of whom the vehicle was assigned to,” said Waithe.
Waithe also corrected that Modeste was 36 years old, not 28 as the Express had reported, based on police information.
—Gyasi Gonzales