Economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon believes that Kiss Baking Company could have exercised some restraint in increasing prices at this stage, especially since this will also add to the financial woes and vulnerability of households.
On Thursday, Kiss Baking company announced an 11 per cent increase, which will take effect from July 1, citing the 33 per cent increase in its main raw material, flour, and that the company had no choice but to raise prices of its bread products.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, the economist said this second increase by Kiss in six months can cause consumers to switch to a cheaper brand.
“This also presents an opportunity for small community bakeries in terms of price competition – if they can offer bread at prices lower than Kiss, then customers may switch to buying bread at these bakeries instead of Kiss products, thereby boosting the revenues of these small bakeries,” Arjoon said.
On the issue of the flour price increase, Arjoon said it was inevitable that local prices of flour and other wheat-based items would escalate, given that the global price of wheat surged by as much as 66 per cent since February 16.
“While the major culprit for such price increases is the Russia-Ukraine war, supplies of wheat have also fallen globally because of declines in production in Australia, India, Morocco, parts of the US and Europe, among others due to high fertiliser costs and weather conditions, all exacerbated by the export ban from India,” he added.
The economist noted that this country purchases all its wheat from North America, but they are also now selling to countries who would have previously relied on Russia and Ukraine.
“The shortage highlights we are fortunate local manufacturers secured adequate wheat supplies for the rest of the year. However, it is possible that some of these supplies may have been secured through orders placed earlier this year at lower contractual prices,” he remarked.
According to Arjoon, some supermarkets are absorbing the higher cost of flour from their supplier and not increasing their prices at this stage.
“It’s also possible that others may not increase by a full 28 per cent. This will cause further price competition in the retail flour market as these lower priced supermarkets may draw some customers away from the higher priced ones, and might result in those who increased their prices subsequently lowering it. Many households may also switch to the lower priced brands of flour, and over time, a reduced demand for the higher priced brands could cause their prices to drop,” Arjoon added.