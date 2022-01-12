Kiss Baking Company’s new prices came into effect on Monday with a $1 to $1.25 increase on certain items.
Last month, the company announced a price increase by nine per cent a day after National Flour Mills (NFM) announced a hike in the wholesale price of flour by between 15 and 22 per cent, with the corresponding increase in the retail price to the consumer averaging 17 per cent.
Kiss noted that flour represents a core ingredient in the manufacturing of bread and “as a result of this sharp increase (for flour), Kiss Baking Company Ltd would like to advise that we will be increasing the retail prices of some of our bread products by an average of nine per cent”.
Last September, Kiss had announced price increases for several of its products, citing escalating prices for materials by as much as 30 per cent.
The pricing document sent to retailers by Kiss and signed by general manager Rene De Gannes gave the increases as:
-Healthy Balance Jumbo burger buns, which sold at $14.50, moved to $15.50
-Kiss Dinner Rolls, which were $11, moved to $12
-Kiss Jumbo hot dog rolls moved from $14.50 to $15.50
-Kiss milk loaf, which was sold at $12.75, is now $14
-King Size white loaf moved from $14.25 to $15.50 and
-Oven Classics Harvest Wheat loaf increased from $18.50 to 19.75.
One customer, Janelle Thomas, who regularly buys the hot dog jumbo rolls for her two children, said the increase on all food items was a bit much.
“The consumers are always the ones to feel the brunt. These companies do not like to absorb the cost. The reason for these hikes are shipping freight costs. My question is when the freight goes back to normal shipping price, are we going to go back to regular prices of food? I surely do not think so,” Thomas said.
Linda’s Bakery owner Peter George said yesterday his company has not increased prices yet after the NFM increase as he is trying to absorb as much as possible.
“We did not want to increase right away as we are working out the logistics as to how much cost we can absorb. If we do increase in the next couple of weeks it would not be by much and we will inform the public.”
When asked about pastry prices, George said they will increase by five to ten per cent due to the ingredients going up dramatically.
“This is an inflationary super cycle that is being faced globally. We will continue to face this situation as there is no mechanism in place to deal with such. Our reserves just are not there. This food inflation is highlighting the fragility of this country, especially,” George said.