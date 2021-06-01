A man who allegedly evicted a legal tenant from an apartment, has been charged with willful trespass under the Trespass (Amendment) Act 2019.
Kern Munroe, alias Chinee, of Building 16, Maloney, was expected to appear virtually before a Tunapuna Magistrate on Tuesday.
Munroe, who is also known as ‘Kitty’, was charged under Section 5 (A) of the Act which states: “A person who uses force, threats, or intimidation to enter premises which is in the lawful possession of another person in order to expel that person and take possession of the premises and does so otherwise than in pursuance of an order of a court or other lawful authority, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $100,000, and to imprisonment for 15 years.”
Munroe was held during an anti-crime exercise namely Operation GET which was conducted in the Maloney district during the hours of 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on May 29.
The exercise was coordinated by ACP Andy Belfon, and directly supervised by Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, Supt Michael Veronique and Insps Highly, Wilkinson and Durga during which six search warrants were executed at several homes.
This operation included the SIU, Northern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, MOPS, GEB, IATF, NDTF, K9 Unit, CSI and the Audio-Visual Unit, with advice from Legal Officer, Zaheer Ali.
Several items were seized.