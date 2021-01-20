A 44-year-old woman was stabbed repeatedly about her body after her boyfriend accused her of being unfaithful.
Up to this morning, she receiving treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital, listed in a serious, but stable condition.
The woman told police that at about 11pm she was at her home with her 36-year-old common law husband when they had an argument.
The argument became heated and the man accused her of being unfaithful.
The man then stabbed the woman several times about the chest and right hand.
The injured woman raised an alarm and was rushed by relatives to the Princes Town Health facility where she was attended to by Dr Mc Donald, before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.