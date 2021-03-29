Are police officers effectively treating with reports of violent crime?
According to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has implemented measures and established new systems and structures with a view to ensuring that all police officers promptly attend to reports of violent crimes.
The issue was raised by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial in a motion on the adjournment of the Senate, stating the need for the Government to ensure that the Police Commissioner establishes systems to guarantee that reports of violent crime are being appropriately attended to by the police and followed-up as priority matters.
She read several media reports of crime victims, including rape victims, going to police stations and not receiving a proper response.
Lutchmedial recommended that there be an electronic tracking of police reports, saying that it is not sufficient that a person makes a report to the police and it is physically recorded on some document.
She said there must be a system whereby seniors as high up as the Police Commissioner are able to track the progress of reports.
Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, in response to the motion, detailed information provided by the top cop.
He said multi-agency involvement also assists with ensuring there is follow-up.
The Minister read correspondence from the Commissioner which stated that these systems and structures also address proper follow-up action protocols are in place.
Some of these specific measures are:
Investigators attending to reports of violent crime must ensure:
a. All victims are given a receipt. This ensures accountability for each and every report made.
b. Statements should as far as practicable be recorded, including the first description of the suspect(s), item(s) taken and any witnesses.
c. Where medical attention is needed the investigator has a duty to ensure the victim is taken for medical attention.
d. A report is submitted to their supervisor highlighting all the available facts and actions taken by them.
e. Engage the services of the Victim and Witness Support Unit where necessary.
f. Provide feedback to victims on the status of the investigation. This feedback should be documented to avoid allegations of non-performance.
g. Investigators are tasked to complete an Incident Report Form which reflects all the steps taken throughout the course of the investigations. This allows for transparency of the investigative process and ensures the victim is aware of the steps being taken to address the report effectively.
h. Assess the solvability rate of the report made. This guides investigators as to what other resources and units are needed to identify suspect(s) in the matter and gather sufficient evidence.
When suspects are identified the Judges Rules, all constitutional rights and criminal procedures are followed when conducting suspect interviews, identification parades and verifications, and all other evidence-gathering processes.
j. In instances where sufficient evidence is obtained, initiate preparation of a case file in accordance with the criminal procedure rules. Liaise with the legal officer to have a well-structured file for submission.
k. Once the matter reaches the court the investigator must attend court orderly room and Court when required.
Supervisors
The Commissioner also indicated that supervisors, when reviewing reports of violent crime, must ensure:
a. The investigator adheres to all the processes outlined. Deadlines must be set to ensure proper performance management and adherence to procedures.
b. A review of the report and the recommendations are made by the investigator.
c. Where necessary, provided the investigator with feedback to ensure a comprehensive Investi-gation is done.
d. In assessing the solvability factors identified, assist the Investigator in accessing resources, us-ing the internal system put in place by the Commissioner of Police.
e. To brief and guide Investigators through the proper criminal procedures to interview suspects and turn intelligence gathered into evidence.
f. To review and confirm Incident Reports outlining actions taken are submitted and that feed-back on the status of the Investigation is provided to the victim and documented.
g. To review the Case file preparation processes used by the Investigator to ensure a well-structured file is submitted for Court.
h. Investigators attend Court-Orderly Room and Court and initiate disciplinary action for failure to comply.