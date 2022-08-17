A man accused of attempted murder, who police say was a “known shooter”, and a woman who was with him were both shot and killed in Aranjuez on Monday night.
Police said around 10.35 p.m. Acori Mason, 32, alias “Bless” and Rosanne Granger, 28, were seated in a Nissan Almera parked at the corner of Jubilee Street and Branch Road, when another car stopped alongside.
The front-seat passenger then stuck a gun out of the window and opened fire, killing them on the spot.
Residents who heard the shots called the police, and officers of the Barataria Police Station, Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Bureau arrived on the scene.
Police speculated that Mason had just been involved in a robbery, and they had parked the car with its engine running as they felt they had escaped.
According to police, Mason and another man were both before a Rio Claro magistrate on charges of attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, two charges of shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
The charges against the two arose following their arrest for the attempted murder of a couple in Biche in 2019, when Mason and the man allegedly stormed a couple’s home at Fitts Road Junction in Biche.
There they allegedly shot the man in his abdomen, and his wife in one of her legs.
Morvant man killed
Meanwhile, a Morvant man was killed yesterday morning near his apartment as he was getting ready to head to work.
Police said around 7.15 a.m. Jessie Bramble, 33, was packing items into his car parked outside his Housing Development Corporation apartment at Las Alturas, off the Lady Young Road, Morvant, when a gunman walked up to him and shot him several times in the head and neck.
The killer then ran through the sprawling housing complex and escaped.
Bramble’s wife, who heard the shots, came out. She screamed when she saw his body and, together with neighbours, she placed him in his car and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The 2022 murder toll reached 364 up to last night, while the toll on this date last year was 227.