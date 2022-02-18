Koi fish hobbyists were left heartbroken and counting their losses yesterday, after hundreds of their exotic, expensive fish died during Wednesday’s 12-hour power outage.
Many koi lovers had no back-up generators to keep the tank and pond air pumps going or no battery-operated pumps, so had no choice but to watch their gems suffocate to death. Others with a battery-operated pump said it could not last the full 12 hours of the outage.
Koi require oxygen to live, and without an air pump or a waterfall running, they will quickly consume all available oxygen in the pond and die.
For offshore worker Rocky, who preferred that his surname not be used, more than $50,000 went down the drain, as he was not at home to turn on his back-up generator.
Rocky told the Express via telephone that he lost about 100 koi.
“I have a pond-full of kois. I kept on investing in them because I like it. I have back-up pumps and they were supposed to hold up for eight hours but only lasted four hours. So when my wife came home from work after 5 p.m. she said the pump cut off. She knew nothing about a generator and how to turn it on,” he recounted.
“This morning she called around 5.30 a.m. and she said she saw kois floating. It was really heartbreaking,” he added.
Rocky said he had more than 100 koi in his pond at home in La Romaine, but only a few survived the outage.
“The MP and councillor for my area messaged me regarding reporting the loss to T&TEC for compensation, but I doubt T&TEC will do anything about that. It will just be a set of run-around so I won’t waste my time. I’ll just have to count my losses and start over again,” he said.
Rocky said other hobbyists have reached out to him offering free koi so he could restart his collection.
On the Facebook page Trinidad Koi and Goldfish Farmers, dozens of other koi hobbyists shared photographs and videos of their dead gems.
One woman said she lost 78 of her koi on Wednesday because back-up pumps failed.
Rodney Gangadeen said his pond of koi were on the verge of dying and were gasping on the surface of the water, after his homemade back-up battery died after ten hours of pump usage.
“The back-up generator wasn’t starting and my water pump was out of fuel and I couldn’t get any fuel from the gas stations due to the power outage. We had to drain the fuel from a number of equipment to fill the gas water pump and cycle the water in the pond. The pump ran for three hours before the electricity returned,” he explained via Facebook Messenger.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Ajay Ramsoobag, owner of Fountain Fishes in St Augustine, said many of his customers lost their precious koi and were left in tears.
He explained: “All fishes need oxygen in the water to live. In a power outage, all hobbyists should have a battery-operated pump or a generator to ensure that oxygen supply to the water. Some battery back-up pumps last for eight hours and some for 11 hours. For a large quantity of fishes and big fishes, that may not be sufficient enough. On my little farm I use a generator. But a lot of my customers lost a lot of fish because there was no oxygen in their tanks.”
He noted that koi fish are very expensive.
“It all depends on the size and the type of the koi fish. The lower grades which vary from around 12 to 15 inches cost from about $300 all the way to $4,000. Some people lost bigger ones which are about $6,000 to $7,000 per fish. So it’s a huge loss for the people involved in the koi,” he said.
Ramsoobag, who has been in the koi industry for 20 years, said he learned his lesson a few years ago, which led him to purchase a generator.
“One year I lost $78,000 in koi from one tank. Nothing came out of it. We never got back a penny from the government, even though we made a report. Another time I lost $180,000 in koi because of a bacteria,” he said.
Ramsoobag said Wednesday’s power outage occurred about ten minutes after he arrived home, so he was able to switch on his back-up generator.
“I would’ve cried if my koi died. Watching other people’s pictures alone, I know many hobbyists are in pain because there is nothing they could get back from this, but there must be some way they could get back that money,” he said.