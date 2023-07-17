Kudos for Erla, PM

Two criminologists agreed yesterday with the proposal made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for “vetted units” staffed with officers of integrity within the Protective Services.
One said it was both timely and necessary while the other asked “how?”
About Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher’s suggestion that electronic ankle monitors be used not just for repeat offenders but those on bail for firearm related and violent crimes both criminologists responded with a resounding yes to the measure.
The Express reached out to criminologists Prof Ramesh Deosaran and Dr Randy Seepersad yesterday following Rowley’s statements on Saturday night at a public meeting at Harris Promenade, San Fernando.
The Express also asked them for comment on Harewood-Christopher’s proposals.
On Saturday, Rowley said talks with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were followed by an agreement to accept the creation of “vetted units” within arms of national security, assisted by the United States and for which those officers could be paid more.
“Too many criminals in the police service” said Rowley, who added that Government was willing to pay extra to have these units assist in ridding the service of corruption.
“I was in a meeting with the Minister of National Security (Fitzgerald Hinds) and our experts and the American experts, where the American government has undertaken—and we have agreed to accept it, to create within our police service, what we call vetted units,” he said.
“Vetted units, meaning groups of special police officers, men and women who are vetted to ensure that their integrity is intact,” Rowley stated.
Timely and necessary
As he weighed in on the proposal, Deosaran said “the time has reached when some definite, well-configured law enforcement action is necessary to help curb the frightening escalation of murders and ‘guilty free’ criminals taking advantage of law-abiding citizens.
“As the Prime Minister and the Commissioner of Police well know there have been disturbing complaints about police corruption regarding illegal drugs and other related corrupt activities, thus giving a bad name to the many other dedicated, honest officers,” he said.
Deosaran added, “Some cleaning up is urgently required here and the Prime Minister’s suggestion to set up a special ‘anti—police corruption’ squad is also timely and necessary now.”
According to Deosaran, “repeated appeals” by the Commissioner and her executive for a faster response time by the police cannot move forward without first removing the concerns that the public may have about the police’s integrity when making reports.
Regarding the ankle monitor suggestion by the Commissioner, he said it was both appropriate and justifiable.
“This plan seeks to address the bothersome problem of repeat offenders,” he said.
“Police and court records will show the high proportion of repeat offenders for serious crimes and while I understand the individual rights issue, I support her plan in the prevailing circumstances as a justifiable crime prevention public interest step,” he added.
Seepersad: Brilliant idea
Seepersad also agreed with the Commissioner, describing her suggestion as “brilliant”.
“We have the staff in place, we have the technology in place, we have the equipment in place and what a lot of international research would show is that there are a handful of people who are high repeat offenders and they go on to commit offences over and over again and what the bracelet allows is for us to track their movements,” he said.
He said the monitors provide strong evidence against the suspect as it places him or her in a particular place in “real time”.
He described the monitors as a “strong deterrent,” and said it was a very good way to reduce the behaviour of repeat offenders.
The monitors also keep suspects from becoming more ingrained into the criminal system as they are out of the remand prison and not being socialised even more into a life of crime, he added.
He however said not everyone could be allowed bail even with the monitors especially for crimes such as murder or rape.
The monitors, he said, would also automatically reduce lawsuits against the State in case an individual on remand for ten or 15 years is found not guilty, that person can level “huge lawsuits against the State”.
On the issue of weeding out corruption in the police service, Seepersad said while the idea was a good one it required more examination.
“There are already agencies in place such as the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) within the police service as well as the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) so the police already have some teeth in that sense,” he said.
He said however that what would be far more difficult is that even when a vetted agency is in place, how would these agencies operate and how would the police ensure that one’s constitutional rights would not be breached.
He said there needs to be balance in “giving the units power to do things but not in a way that contravened the rights of police officers”.
The very nature of corruption was that it was “covert” and “not a thing one advertises,” he added.