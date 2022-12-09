Commercial diver Michael Kurban said not only did he inform Coast Guard officials of the plan to rescue the divers trapped in the 30-inch pipeline at Berth 6 of Paria Fuel Trading Company, but he also shared the conditions of the pipeline with Paria’s acting technical lead, Catherine Balkissoon.
Responding to questions from senior counsel Gilbert Peterson on day seven of the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the death of four divers on February 25—his father Fyzal Kurban being one—Kurban said he arrived at the site around 4.30 p.m. and immediately initiated a rescue dive along with Corey Crawford and Ronald Ramoutar, where they entered the hyperbaric chamber.
He said they came out of the chamber and formulated a second plan along with certified diver Conan Beddoe to go into the pipeline with a scuba tank, but that was aborted.
When asked who made the call to abort the second attempt, Kurban said he made the call because when they looked at PSI on the tank they had and estimated the depth of the pipeline and the time, they didn’t have sufficient oxygen in the tank.
Peterson disputed Kurban’s disclosure by reading the following excerpt from Beddoe’s witness statement: “Michael, Ronald (Ramoutar) and I then entered the habitat. When we entered the habitat, I sat on the rim of the pipeline to enter, and just when I looked at Michael, he did not look as if he was in a sound mind to properly tend me. So, I made a decision let’s wait until my brother comes so that we would be better equipped to enter the pipeline and we would have better air source as well as communication.”
Kurban asked if Beddoe was the one not of sound mind before explaining that “tend” was a diving expression which means to assist.
Told that because his father was missing at that stage may have let to Beddoe’s assuming that he was not of sound mind to carry out the exercise, he responded, “I wouldn’t say so, because three of us...,” at which point commissioner Jerome Lynch, KC, interrupted the cross-examination and stated that he doesn’t think Peterson’s line of questioning was necessary.
“We all understand the position. We understand there’s a diversity of opinion here. I don’t think it is necessary to put that in detail to this witness. I am very conscious of what Mr Beddoe said,” Lynch stated, which Peterson acknowledged and moved on.
Asked if their rescue plan was communicated to Coast Guard officials and what stage that was done, Kurban said: “Actually, when we were in the water when we came back out, the Coast Guard told us to come out the water. So, we came out, came on the barge and discussed with them what we were going to do. The Coast Guard said they weren’t trained to dive into the pipe, so we formulated a plan. As commercial divers, we were going with commercial equipment into the pipe.”
He said he could not specifically name the Coast Guard officers who told them to come out of the water when that question was posed to him.
Peterson then took Kurban to paragraph 14 of his witness statement, where he stated that an official from Paria told him he (official) had instructions from management that the divers were not to enter the pipe, but he (official) knew the situation and they could do what they wanted to.
Asked if he was stopped by that official, Kurban said: “He didn’t stop me, but I asked him who’s telling you to stop me and he said it was Piper (Collin). So, I told him men’s lives at risk, why Piper telling us not to go in the pipe?”
“He didn’t tell you, that you cannot go in the water at that stage?” Peterson asked, to which he responded that they were actually in the water when he was talking to the Paria official.
Having stated earlier that he encountered two oxygen tanks when he had ventured about ten to 15 feet into the pipeline, Peterson asked: “Did you tell anyone from Paria what you had encountered in the pipe when you went down the ten or 15 feet? Did you speak to anyone?
“Yes. Catherine,” he responded.
“And you told her what you encountered?” to which he again answered, “Yes.”
Asked if he remembered the sequence of events when he shared that information with Catherine, Kurban said when he came out the second time. “That’s when I met Catherine on the barge and they were asking questions. I had reported to Andrew Farah and Dexter (Guerra) instantly. When I came out I talk with Catherine and I explained what was the condition of the pipe.”
When asked if it was on the first time or the second time he came out the water when he spoke with Catherine, Kurban noted that he only came out the water once, and that was when they were instructed by the Coast Guard to do so. However, while in the water he entered the hyperbaric chamber, came out of it, and then went in again.
He added that it was when he came out of the water, upon being instructed to do so, that he spoke with Catherine.