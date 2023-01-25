Kenfentse Simmons will re-appear before a magistrate on February 13, after facing the Sangre Grande court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of six-year-old Kylie Maloney.
He is the second person to appear before a magistrate, charged with the offence.
Simmons, 30, also known as ‘Fefe’, of Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande, also faced charges of shooting with intent at three other people, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.
Kylie, of Foster Road, Sangre Grande, was at her home with her family on January 8, when it is alleged that three men dressed in camouflage clothing and armed with guns entered the property.
The assailants allegedly shot at the house resulting in the victim and three other occupants being hit about their bodies. They were all taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment, where the girl died.
A male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, on January 19.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag, Sgt Radhaykissoon and acting Cpl James, all of HBI Region Two.
Simmons was charged by acting Cpl James, on January 23, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Aaron London, 25, also of Sangre Grande, was previously charged, on January 16, in connection with Maloney's murder. He also faced charges of wounding with intent, and possession of firearm and ammunition.