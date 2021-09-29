As part of L’Oréal’s ongoing efforts and commitment to support women’s rights, L’Oréal Fund For Women pledged $598,228 to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence in Trinidad and Tobago (CADVTT), a non-governmental coalition of organizations as well as a registered charity, to support its mission in protecting, advocating and empowering women in Trinidad.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing inequalities, affecting women socially and economically at a disproportionate level as well as increased cases of domestic abuse. Against this backdrop and under “L’Oréal For the Future” program, the 2030 sustainable development roadmap, the Group launched the L'Oréal Fund for Women in 2020, a three-year charitable endowment fund of 50 million euros to support highly vulnerable women around the world.
Founded in 1988, CADV offers free psycho-social services relevant to domestic abuse in Trinidad. Its members are shelters, children's homes, organizations, and individuals working to end all forms of domestic violence, including child and elderly abuse.
CADV provides clinical therapy and emergency case management support services for survivors of domestic violence inclusive of women, children and men, and will utilize the funds to expand the program’s services. With the support of L’Oréal Fund for Women, CADV aims to support approximately 1,500 women and children by end of 2022.
The Gender-Based Violence Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has reported a jump in reports of gender-based violence since the onset of the COVID pandemic and the associated mobility restrictions. Currently, there are only four non-governmental run shelters in the country, out of these two are closed for repairs. Most survivors are women who cannot afford clinical support. CADV services are free including referrals to lawyers who provide pro bono legal advice.
Commenting on the partnership with CADVTT at last Wednesday's ceremony, Dave Hughes, General Manager of L’Oréal Caribe, said: “The pandemic’s lockdown measures undeniably created a very trying environment for everyone across the globe, but even more so, for victims of domestic abuse. As a Group that has been committed to empowering women, it was essential to take action to help the most vulnerable women particularly those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are inspired by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s tireless efforts and its true potential to alleviate the challenges that women face every day. Together, we believe we can help make a difference and bring a voice to women who need it the most.”
Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh, CADVTT’s general manager, stated: “On behalf of everyone at CADV, I want to thank the entire L’Oréal team, and specifically the L’Oréal Fund for Women, for providing us the opportunity to expand our Psychosocial Support Services Program and for putting their faith in us and all that we are hoping to accomplish. At CADV we believe in the potential of women. Working together to mitigate the effects of abuse and domestic violence can create lasting change for women, families, and entire communities. When women thrive, everybody thrives.”