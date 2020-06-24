The People’s National Movement (PNM) is ready to rumble.
The party has selected all 41 candidates for the 2020 general election.
The party yesterday completed its screening exercise with the selection of procurement consultant Stephen McClatchie as the candidate for La Brea.
McClatchie has worked as a procurement professional at a number of top companies, including PowerGen, Atlantic LNG and NGC, and is currently a member of the Lake Asphalt board. He was appointed senior manager, Supply Chain Management, in March 2019, responsible for the alignment of procurement and contracting activities throughout NGC and, by extension, the NGC group, a position which he still holds.
He was recommended to the Screening Committee by the La Brea constituency executive and was mutually acceptable to the both sides. His selection ended almost four weeks of turbulence in the search for a candidate for La Brea, which began when former minister Robert Le Hunte was rejected by the Screening Committee on May 28, less than two weeks after he resigned from the Cabinet as public utilities minister.
At the second screening exercise for this constituency, held on June 13, none of the nine nominees was deemed to be acceptable and the executive was sent back to widen its search, which ended yesterday.
“We have a candidate and we are going about our work,” a relieved constituency chairman Wayne Wood said yesterday. “All 41 inside,” he said, adding the party was ready to hit the road.
Before the screening, there were two withdrawals—Steve Delas and Jason Joseph. There was also a no-show from a nominee, Karla Simmons, a councillor from Point Fortin. Four persons were screened—councillor Brianna Fortune John, Anita Ryan Abbott, Dana O’Neil Gervais and McClatchie.