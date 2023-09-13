HTML div
Adana Simon

Adana Simon who died after being stabbed with a compass

A woman died on Wednesday morning, after being stabbed with a compass.

Adana Simon, 28 of La Brea, was stabbed several times about her body with the mathematical instrument by a relative.

The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The police responded to a report of a fight along Queen Street, La Brea and arrived to find a large gathering of people. They were told of the altercation and the compass handed over.

Simon, a security officer, was taken to the Point Fortin District Hospital via ambulance for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries around 1.25 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old woman of Queen Street, La Brea who was medically examined at the hospital, has since been detained by the police.

ASP Mathura, Inspector Corrie, Homicide Region Three officers acting corporal Callender and constables Ramsome and Henry, crime scene investigators constables Gilkes and Cadette and officers from the South Western Division were on the scene. Constable Valdez is continuing investigations. A post mortem on Simon is expected to be conducted at the Forensic Sciences Center.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Judge to rule on UNC petition next Monday

Judge to rule on UNC petition next Monday

JUSTICE Frank Seepersad will deliver his ruling next Monday on whether the election petition brought by the United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Arima Northeast, in the August 14 local government election, should be struck out.

On Monday evening, attorneys representing the returning officer for the district of Arima Northeast and the Chief Elections Officer filed an application to have the petition dismissed.

Funeral home worker gunned down in Laventille

Funeral home worker gunned down in Laventille

Police suspect that Monday evening’s murder of a funeral home employee in Laventille is a reprisal for last week’s killing of another man at the same place.

Police said around 6.25 p.m. Clyde Johnson, 34, of Alexis Street, Morvant, was standing outside Simpson’s Funeral Agency and Chapel at Eastern Main Road, Laventille, with two other people when a silver Toyota Yaris car stopped near them.

Recommended for you