A woman died on Wednesday morning, after being stabbed with a compass.
Adana Simon, 28 of La Brea, was stabbed several times about her body with the mathematical instrument by a relative.
The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The police responded to a report of a fight along Queen Street, La Brea and arrived to find a large gathering of people. They were told of the altercation and the compass handed over.
Simon, a security officer, was taken to the Point Fortin District Hospital via ambulance for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries around 1.25 a.m. on Wednesday.
A 41-year-old woman of Queen Street, La Brea who was medically examined at the hospital, has since been detained by the police.
ASP Mathura, Inspector Corrie, Homicide Region Three officers acting corporal Callender and constables Ramsome and Henry, crime scene investigators constables Gilkes and Cadette and officers from the South Western Division were on the scene. Constable Valdez is continuing investigations. A post mortem on Simon is expected to be conducted at the Forensic Sciences Center.