A La Romaine man is in critical condition at hospital after he was shot at his business place on Thursday.
Randell Lennard, of Dumfries Road, Rambert Village, sustained injuries to the face, wrist and shoulder.
Crime Scene Investigators retrieved 12 spent shells from the scene.
A police report stated that the incident occurred around 10.25 a.m. at Lennard’s business place Colours Auto Body Shop at Southern Main Road La Romaine.
A resident told police that gunshots were heard then Lennard ran from the yard into his office.
The resident found Lennard in a crouched position in the office with gunshot injuries to the face.
Lennard was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
Cpl Caesar and officers of the La Romaine police post responded to the crime scene.
Police received information that the shooter emerged from a vehicle, shot Lennard, then ran off.
Officers made searches for the shooter, but no one was arrested.
The motive for the shooting is not known, police said.
Cpl Caesar is continuing investigations.