Shivan Ganesh is missing.
Ganesh, 43 of Concord Road, La Fortune Village, La Romaine, was last seen at 8 p.m. on February 28. He was reported missing to the San Fernando police station on March 3.
Ganesh is of East Indian descent, brown in complexion, five feet, eight inches tall and is bald and clean shaven. The index and ring finger on his left hand and the four fingers excluding the thumb on his right hand have been amputated.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance to locate him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the San Fernando police station at 652- 2858/1771/3206/9397. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.