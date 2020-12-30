The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre is reporting that a small lava dome with fresh magma has emerged at the La Soufriere volcano, St. Vincent.
It can be seen here as a black mound at the base of the existing dome in the crater.
Fresh magma has made a way to the surface of the crater without associated volcanic earthquakes typically found in the Lesser Antilles.
This is an effusive eruption similar to what is seen in Hawaii.
However the lava is not as 'runny'.
The UWI-SRC and NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines are continuing to monitor this event and provide updates to the public.
The public is is advised NOT to visit the volcano at this time.