Several union leaders showed their respects as they laid wreaths at the bust of hero union leader Tubal Uriah "Buzz" Butler at his graveside at the Apex Cemetery in Fyzabad Cemetery, to begin Labour Day observances on Monday.
In a break from tradition, speeches were not done at the site. Prayers were however offered, and union songs lifted as wreaths were laid by union leaders. These included heads and representatives from the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), Communication Workers Union (CWU), the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA), Banking Insurance, General Workers Union (BIGWU), the All Trinidad General Workers Union and the Contractors General Workers Union.
There was also wreath laying at the site marked in remembrance of La Brea Charles who was killed by the police after he was mistakenly taken for Butler during labour riots in 1937.
There is presently a heavy police presence as scores of people are gathering for the march which begins at Avocat Junction and will head to Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad.