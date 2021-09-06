A 25-year-old man charged with five sexual offences against a minor was granted bail by a magistrate on Monday.
The accused was granted $250,000 bail with a surety in a virtual court hearing before Sangre Grande magistrate Erica Baptiste-Ramkissoon.
The accused was also required to stay 250 meters away from the victim, and he must report to the Rio Claro Police Station every Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The accused was charged with five offences - one offence of sexual penetration, two offences of counts sexual touching, two counts of indecent assault.
The labourer, of Rio Claro, was arrested after relatives of the minor, made a report to the Rio Claro Police Station on July 2, 2020.
The reported stated that while the minor was at home, the accused fondled and sexually penetrated the minor.
The offences allegedly occurred sometime between the period December 2013 to December 2019.
WPC La Fortune, of the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit, conducted an investigation into the matter which resulted in the arrest and charge of the labourer on September 4.
The case was transferred to the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on October 4.
Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Ag. Claire Guy- Alleyne, ASP Roberts and Sgt Baptiste of the Child Protection Unit.