A Pleasantville labourer who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl faced the court on Friday. 

The 32-year-old man was charged with one count of sexual penetration of a seven-year-old girl.

He was arrested after a relative of the victim made a report to police on April  25, 2019.

The girl reported that the accused raped her between the period January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017.

Cpl Diamond of the Child Protection Unit Southern Division investigated the case, and arrested and charged the man on July 2. 

Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy- Alleyne, Insp Khan of the Child Protection Unit. 

The accused appeared in a virtual hearing before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir–Gosine and was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with a surety.

He was instructed to stay three meters away from the victim. 

The matter was postponed to July 30.

