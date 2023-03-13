A labourer faced a Point Fortin magistrate charged with three offences of sexual penetration of a teenager.
The acts were allegedly seen in videos and pictures.
Magistrate Alicia Chankar placed the 36-year-old on $150,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before her on March 6. As part of the bail condition, he was ordered to stay one hundred feet away from the victim, have no form of contact directly or indirectly with her, and report to the police station in his area every day. The accused is expected to reappear in court on March 21.
According to police reports, on March 23, 2022, a teenager and her relative, arrived at the Child Protection Unit, Point Fortin, where they stated that the teenager was seen in photographs and videos having sexual intercourse with an adult male.
Constable Alexander of the Point Fortin Child Protection Unit investigated the matter, which resulted in the arrest of a labourer who was subsequently charged on March 4 with three offences of sexual penetration.
Investigations were supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Inspector Ramphal, Sergeant Charles and Corporal Karmody.