A labourer of no fixed place of abode, faced a magistrate charged with the murder of Anthony Wilson.
Wilson, 63, was fatally stabbed last November.
Lawrence Dyer, 49, also known as Shaka, was charged with the offence and appeared before Siparia magistrate Nizam Khan on Monday. The matter was adjourned to February 15.
Wilson of Forest Reserve Road, Fyzabad, was at his home on November 18, 2022, when he got into an argument with another man. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the chest and died at the scene.
Investigations into the incident were supervised by Supt Sean Dhillpaul and Insps Jones and Hosein and resulted in the arrest of a male suspect on January 12, by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.
Dyer was charged with the offence the following day by the homicide officers, after advice was received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.