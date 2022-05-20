A labourer has been placed on $200,000 bail on charges of rape, false imprisonment and attempted grievous sexual assault.
Tyrese Stewart, also known as Santana, 21 of Phase Seven, La Horquetta, was arrested and charged with the offences by constable Fletcher Johnson on May 16.
He faced Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay the following day and was granted bail. The matters were adjourned to June 14.
According to a police report, a 20-year-old woman, visited the La Horquetta police station on May 16 and alleged that while at a friend’s house on that date, a man locked her in a room and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.